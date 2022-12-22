Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
New Christmas display featured in Culpeper
The holiday spirit flows through Culpeper as Christmas grows nearer. Even if Santa wasn’t going to stop at area homes to give gifts to local children, he’d certainly stop to see the area’s extravagant light displays. One of Culpeper’s newest is the Johnston Christmas Wonderland, which can...
Inside Nova
Madison boys second at Hilton Head tourney
The Madison Warhawks finished second with a 2-1 record at the Seahawk Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina. Madison (7-3) lost to Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., 46-28, in the championship game. The Warhawks trailed 23-14 at halftime, then 32-17 after three periods.
Inside Nova
Santa Claus phones in special greeting to Vienna youth
He's the hardest working man in the world this time of year, but Saint Nicholas himself took a brief moment away from his workshop to spread some good cheer among Vienna residents. As he has for many years, Santa recorded a special message for the youth of Vienna, done at...
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: 'Winter Wonderland Train Show' at ARTfactory
Admirers of all ages recently took in the seasonal sights of The National Capital Trackers’ “Winter Wonderland Train Show” at ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas. The nonprofit National Capital Trackers is a club of train enthusiasts who run trains on train show layouts at venues across the Washington, D.C., region.
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors approve pay hike for police
Prince William County police officers will be getting a pay raise in the new year. At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Board of County Supervisors approved an increase to starting police pay and corresponding adjustments to pay scales. The board increased the minimum officer salary from $52,749 to $62,000 a...
Inside Nova
Potomac School girls hoop team wins Florida tourney
It’s just December and the Potomac School Panthers already have won two tournaments, with a chance to win a third before the new year. The girls high-school basketball team, owning a 9-1 record, recently captured the four-team Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., thanks to a 3-0 record against Florida public-school teams. To open the 2022-23 season, the Panthers finished 2-0 in their own tipoff tournament.
Inside Nova
Arlington board chair hopes Amtrak will eventually stop in county
If Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has a new year’s wish as she kicks off her last year in office, it might be this. Have Amtrak consider serving Arlington directly in the future. At present, there’s no realistic way to do so, but with a bigger Virginia Railway...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Inside Nova
Mail-theft incidents reported in Vienna
The Vienna Police Department reports a number of mail thefts in recent days. •• An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town. The packages had been taken from various residences, opened and discarded, police said.
Inside Nova
A look back at some of the region's unique and notable real estate in 2022
Private islands, mountaintop compounds, Dan Snyder’s McLean estate, a lighthouse and even a working pirate ship made appearances this year in our weekly look at unique and notable homes around the region. Here’s a look back at some of the properties we featured in our 2022 real estate galleries.
Inside Nova
W-L hoop teams split games against Oakton
The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action. The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.
Inside Nova
Yorktown boys hoop team shoots poorly in loss
The Yorktown Patriots fell behind 10-0 and never found their shooting eye in a road loss to the Annandale Atoms in non-district boys high-school basketball action Dec. 20. The Patriots (5-2, 1-0) shot just 26 percent from the floor, including only eight percent from three-point range, in the 70-55 loss.
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges
A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
Inside Nova
Young man dies after falling through ice at Haymarket pond; others hospitalized
A 19-year-old man died Saturday night after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Fire crews pulled the man from the icy water in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community about 9:54 p.m., Prince William County Police Officer Adam Beard said. He was taken to...
Comments / 0