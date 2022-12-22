ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke in the Military Bowl vs UCF

The final game of the year for Duke Football will take place on Wednesday, when the 8-4 Blue Devils take on the 9-4 UCF Knights in a 2:00PM kickoff at the Military Bowl. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point favorites over Central Florida, their sixth game as favorites this season. It's the first bowl game for the program since a 2018 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl, and Mike Elko's first appearance in a bowl game as a head coach ever.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Preview: Duke (8-4) will look to close out Mike Elko's rookie year with a bowl championship

Duke Football will play its first post season game since the 2018 season this week when the Blue Devils face the Central Florida Knights in the 2022 Military Bowl. Though it's been several yeas since Duke has played in a postseason game, the Blue Devils enter Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis having won three straight bowl games, which entered the bowl season tied for the 10th longest active streak nationally. Among ACC teams, only Syracuse has a longer active streak at four wins.
DURHAM, NC
testudotimes.com

Happy Birthday, Lefty!

Ninety-one years ago, Charles Grice Driesell was born in Norfolk, VA. With the possible exception of one Christian Adolph Jurgensen III, no other Duke University alum has endeared himself to DMV sports fans like The Lefthander. Like fellow Blue Devil Sonny Jurgensen, Lefty Driesell came to the region in the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
tarheelblog.com

Merry Christmas, Carolina!

So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greensboro man aims to meet all 551 of NC’s mayors

He climbed to the top of the Oak Island Lighthouse in Caswell Beach. He drove Atkinson Mayor Elton Wendell Newkirk, in the town's Christmas parade. He sat in a space capsule used by astronaut John Glenn at a NASA display inside the Science Center in Monroe. A Greensboro man has...
GREENSBORO, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Speeds of 100+ mph reached in Asheboro high-speed chase, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away […]
ASHEBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

