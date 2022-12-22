Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
How to Watch: Duke in the Military Bowl vs UCF
The final game of the year for Duke Football will take place on Wednesday, when the 8-4 Blue Devils take on the 9-4 UCF Knights in a 2:00PM kickoff at the Military Bowl. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point favorites over Central Florida, their sixth game as favorites this season. It's the first bowl game for the program since a 2018 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl, and Mike Elko's first appearance in a bowl game as a head coach ever.
Preview: Duke (8-4) will look to close out Mike Elko's rookie year with a bowl championship
Duke Football will play its first post season game since the 2018 season this week when the Blue Devils face the Central Florida Knights in the 2022 Military Bowl. Though it's been several yeas since Duke has played in a postseason game, the Blue Devils enter Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis having won three straight bowl games, which entered the bowl season tied for the 10th longest active streak nationally. Among ACC teams, only Syracuse has a longer active streak at four wins.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Updated Holiday Bowl betting odds for No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
No. 15 Oregon (9-3, 7-2) takes on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl on December 28th starting at 5 PM PST. Both teams finished the season on low notes but arrive to face each other for the first time in program history this Wednesday.
With Chapel Hill on the Horizon, Simeon Wilcher Staying Focused
The Tar Heel signee is aiming for a final year of national prep success while preparing for his college career.
testudotimes.com
Happy Birthday, Lefty!
Ninety-one years ago, Charles Grice Driesell was born in Norfolk, VA. With the possible exception of one Christian Adolph Jurgensen III, no other Duke University alum has endeared himself to DMV sports fans like The Lefthander. Like fellow Blue Devil Sonny Jurgensen, Lefty Driesell came to the region in the...
tarheelblog.com
Merry Christmas, Carolina!
So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
carolinajournal.com
Greensboro man aims to meet all 551 of NC’s mayors
He climbed to the top of the Oak Island Lighthouse in Caswell Beach. He drove Atkinson Mayor Elton Wendell Newkirk, in the town's Christmas parade. He sat in a space capsule used by astronaut John Glenn at a NASA display inside the Science Center in Monroe. A Greensboro man has...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
WRAL
BRITE Futures program provides middle and high schoolers an inside look into life sciences careers
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. There’s no better way for students to learn than with hands-on experience. But, for many years, because of the nature of the work, fields like the life sciences felt inaccessible to young people. There's a local program that’s providing middle and...
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
wunc.org
Tito's vodka is still top dog for NC liquor sales, but premium tequila emerges as big seller
Tito's Handmade Vodka got its start in the mid-1990s, when founder Tito Beveridge launched the first distillery in Texas. Today, the brand continues to dominate the North Carolina liquor market, with both the 750 milliliters and 1.75 liter options outselling every other bottle of liquor in the state. But while...
cbs17
Woman seriously injured at Raleigh hotel; man taken into custody, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured at an extended stay hotel in Raleigh Christmas night, police said. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America. “An adult female has been transported to...
Speeds of 100+ mph reached in Asheboro high-speed chase, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away […]
247Sports
