Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Protect Your Vehicle This Year With These 7 Winterizing Tips
For many of us, our vehicles are one of our biggest investments. They're a lifeline getting us to and from our jobs and our loved ones. With Abilene already getting a hit of the colder weather, the last thing you want is for something to go wrong with your ride. Protect yourself and your family by getting your car up and running for winter.
Abilene Prepares for Arctic Blast By Opening Warming Center at Rose Park
An arctic blast is expected to move across Abilene and the Big Country which will drop the temperatures dramatically over the next few days. Ahead of the cold, the City of Abilene will be providing a warming center to help keep people in the Key City warm. According to the...
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Do Your Last Minute Christmas Shopping At These 17 Downtown Abilene Stores
The clock is ticking and time is running out. These are the final days to get that last-minute Christmas shopping done. If you're anything like me, you want to find that absolute perfect gift, and there are plenty of options to do so nowadays. Sure, you could go online and...
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Don’t Miss the Home for the Holidays Sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter
It's true, the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 S 25th is hosting a Home for the Holidays sale for all pets that have been in the shelter for 30 days or longer. This incredible sale has beautiful dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens and they are all looking for their forever homes.
Did You Know These 15 Fantastic Restaurants Are in Downtown Abilene
The argument begins with a simple question, it is "what do you want to eat?" Why is it that every time we decide to go out to eat, it goes from a simple question to a small heated argument on where to go eat? Today, I have an answer and at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses in Abilene.
The 2023 Rehab Telethon Welcomes Aaron Watson And Tenille Arts Live
The 53rd Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Center's Telethon is set for Saturday, January 21st, 2022. This year the featured entertainment is the Texas and Red Dirt Artist and Entertainer of the Year by the Texas-RRR Aaron Watson. Aaron will share the stage this year with Nashville country music artist Tenille Arts.
