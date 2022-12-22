Denise Richards is certainly in a festive spirit! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, took to her verified Instagram account on Monday, December 26, to show off her holiday-worthy figure and wish fans a very Merry Christmas. In the video, the mom of three donned plunging velvet red lingerie trimmed with white fur and a sexy Santa belt with a gold buckle. Denise finished the look with thigh high, lace trimmed white stockings and ultra-high black heels. As the wind blew through her brunette locks, she tried on the matching hood, leaned up against a red car, and posed for the camera as “Carol Of The Bells” played in the background. In another clip, the Drop Dead Gorgeous star posed indoors in a black lace bustier. In both clips, Denise wore dramatic, smokey eyes and pouty pink lips for her glam look. “Merry Christmas from me,” she captioned the video, alongside red and green heart emojis.

