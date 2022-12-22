Read full article on original website
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Helen Mirren Praises Her ‘1923’ Co-Star Harrison Ford at Premiere: ‘He Taught Me a Great Deal About Film Acting’
Long before running Yellowstone ranch in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren first played husband and wife in the 1986 Peter Weir film “The Mosquito Coast.” “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren told Variety with a laugh at the red carpet premiere of “1923” on Friday night. “So I was very intimidated.” By 1986, Ford had already portrayed Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and starred in two “Indiana Jones” features. She continued, “I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t...
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
toofab.com
10 Actresses Who Have Starred In The Most Hallmark Christmas Movies
"They're just one of the most incredible networks, honestly, to work for." Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces. With some of the network's biggest celebrities starring in multiple movies every season, viewers are bound to recognize the cast of their favorite flicks. Through the years, many actresses have celebrated...
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic Of 4-Month-Old Son: Photo
After months of keeping his identity a secret, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has finally shared a photo of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, 31. In the photo, which Khloe posted to her Instagram, the Good American Jeans founder was holding the adorable baby boy in one arm. Khloe and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson was also in the festive photo — looking up at her gorgeous mom and younger brother. As fans know, Khloe and Tristan’s second child was born via a surrogate on Aug. 5. The iconic image was taken while they attended the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas bash on Dec. 24. Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically involved, they are both extremely involved in raising their two kids together.
TVLine Items: Sort Of Renewed at HBO Max, Stanley Tucci Cancelled and More
There are no ifs, ands or sort ofs about it: HBO Max has renewed Sort Of for a third season. The pickup comes a week before the Canadian comedy — which revolves around a gender fluid millennial played by series co-creator/star Bilal Baig — wraps its second season stateside; the final two episodes drop Dec. 22. “It’s been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in Season 2,” Baig said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s renewal announcement. “And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess.” Ready for more of today’s...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
toofab.com
Movies in 2022 Deserving a Rewatch
2022 was a big year for movies! Highly anticipated sequels like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Scream" put butts in seats with the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster nabbing a spot in the billion-dollar club.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
Denise Richards, 51, Is A Sexy Santa In A Plunging Christmas Bodysuit & Stockings: Watch
Denise Richards is certainly in a festive spirit! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, took to her verified Instagram account on Monday, December 26, to show off her holiday-worthy figure and wish fans a very Merry Christmas. In the video, the mom of three donned plunging velvet red lingerie trimmed with white fur and a sexy Santa belt with a gold buckle. Denise finished the look with thigh high, lace trimmed white stockings and ultra-high black heels. As the wind blew through her brunette locks, she tried on the matching hood, leaned up against a red car, and posed for the camera as “Carol Of The Bells” played in the background. In another clip, the Drop Dead Gorgeous star posed indoors in a black lace bustier. In both clips, Denise wore dramatic, smokey eyes and pouty pink lips for her glam look. “Merry Christmas from me,” she captioned the video, alongside red and green heart emojis.
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
wmagazine.com
Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role
Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
Party Down Revival Gets Premiere Date at Starz — Plus, See (Most of) the Catering Crew Reunite in a New Teaser
Are we having fun yet… again? The cult hit comedy Party Down has booked a new gig at Starz: The revived Season 3 will premiere Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. We also have a new teaser for the revival below, with original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen unpacking Champagne and dropping confetti — and Scott’s frustrated actor Henry uttering his famous catchphrase, “Are we having fun yet?” Season 3 brings back most of the original cast, minus Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey on the original 2009-10 Starz run. The comedy...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer
The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman pokes fun at Netflix subtitle description in Knives Out movie
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman has poked fun at Netflix’s subitle desctption of her in the Knives Out sequel.Hoffman appears in a small role in the new Rian Johnson film, playing the mother of Dave Bautista’s character, Duke Cody.The actor can be heard before she’s seen, interrupting mens activist Duke as he’s live streaming to his followers. Hoffman, who watched the film following its addition to Netflix on Friday (23 December), highlighted the subtitles’ description of her to her Twitter followers.“We had the subtitles on for @KnivesOut Glass Onion, and when I started speaking off camera, I was described...
toofab.com
Ellen DeGeneres Says tWitch Was 'Pure Light' In Emotional Video Tribute
"I think the best thing we can do is laugh, hug each other, dance and laugh and sing." Ellen DeGeneres just shared a new selfie video on Friday in which she honored Stephen "tWitch" Boss and shared how she believes everyone should pay tribute to him after his death. tWitch...
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reflects on ‘That ’70s Show’ in New Post
These days, Wilmer Valderrama is taking up screen time on NCIS, but fans of That ’70s Show remember him playing Fez on there. Well, Valderrama is giving his fans a little glimpse at some new pictures. You might recognize some of your favorite actors from the old show in here. These photos happen to come from That ’90s Show. Valderrama’s caption along with these photos lets him share some thoughts about days gone by.
toofab.com
Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'
"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'" Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!. In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.
