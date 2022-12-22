Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees
On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself
Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian in Bed By ‘Shaving’ Her Eyebrows With Filter: Watch Video
The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter. “So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.
Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims That NBA Star Slept With Kim Kardashian
Lots to unpack from Kanye West’s final hours on Twitter last night. In addition to clips of his viral sitdown with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which West repeatedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime, Mr. West also roasted his pal Elon Musk and alleged that NBA star Chris Paul shagged Kim Kardashian.
The Kardashian-Jenner family gave followers an inside look at their family Christmas Eve party where red trees lined rooms and Sia performed for guests
The Kardashian and Jenner sisters celebrated Christmas Eve at their annual party which featured some daring fashion and a performance by Sia.
Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Her Ridiculously Large 2-Story Christmas Tree
No one does Christmas spirit like Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul proved so by unveiling on Instagram her ridiculously tall Christmas tree, the top of which brushed the ceiling of her two-story foyer. Sharing a video of the festive transformation on Instagram, the clip captured workers as they installed the...
Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Daughter North After Finalizing Divorce With Kanye West
Mother-daughter day! Kim Kardashian spent some time goofing around with daughter North after finalizing her divorce from Kanye West. The Skims cofounder, 42, shared a couple of snaps with her eldest child, 9, on Wednesday, November 30, after reaching a divorce settlement with the rapper, 45, earlier in the week. The reality star captioned the […]
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols
Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money. TMZ is reporting that the NBA star and Maralee Nichols have agreed that Thompson will be providing her a monthly allowance […] The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!
Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market. The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price. Kardashian purchased...
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics
Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots, as evident by her recent social media posts.On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign pretends to be Khloé Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign Disick collaborated for an epic TikTok video. Using a viral soundbite of a parody KUWTK episode, the trio created some magic, with Reign playing both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 8-year-old was so committed to the roles he...
The KarJenner’s Christmas Eve Party Was Incredibly Lavish! See Photos of Their Amazing Night
Deck the halls indeed! In classic fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went all out for their annual Christmas Eve party, making their hoards of fans once again jealous that they didn’t score an invite. Perhaps the most decadent occasion of the year in the KarJenner household, the Christmas Eve party – or should we say Kristmas – saw an impressive guest list, incredible decoration, what can only be assumed as delicious food and headline-making entertainment.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Return As Kelso & Jackie In ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer: Watch
The official trailer for Netflix’s That ’90s Show heads back to the basement with so much nostalgia. That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher return as Jackie and Kelso, 15 years after the events of the beloved series. Jackie and Kelso, who are now a couple, are dressed in fancy outfits visiting Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) iconic home in Point Place.
