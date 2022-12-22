ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
People

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
E! News

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
Tyla

People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself

Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
Black America Web

Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims That NBA Star Slept With Kim Kardashian

Lots to unpack from Kanye West’s final hours on Twitter last night. In addition to clips of his viral sitdown with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which West repeatedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime, Mr. West also roasted his pal Elon Musk and alleged that NBA star Chris Paul shagged Kim Kardashian.
AOL Corp

Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Her Ridiculously Large 2-Story Christmas Tree

No one does Christmas spirit like Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul proved so by unveiling on Instagram her ridiculously tall Christmas tree, the top of which brushed the ceiling of her two-story foyer. Sharing a video of the festive transformation on Instagram, the clip captured workers as they installed the...
HipHopWired

Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money. TMZ is reporting that the NBA star and Maralee Nichols have agreed that Thompson will be providing her a monthly allowance […] The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics

Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots, as evident by her recent social media posts.On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm

Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign pretends to be Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign Disick collaborated for an epic TikTok video. Using a viral soundbite of a parody KUWTK episode, the trio created some magic, with Reign playing both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 8-year-old was so committed to the roles he...
In Touch Weekly

The KarJenner’s Christmas Eve Party Was Incredibly Lavish! See Photos of Their Amazing Night

Deck the halls indeed! In classic fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went all out for their annual Christmas Eve party, making their hoards of fans once again jealous that they didn’t score an invite. Perhaps the most decadent occasion of the year in the KarJenner household, the Christmas Eve party – or should we say Kristmas – saw an impressive guest list, incredible decoration, what can only be assumed as delicious food and headline-making entertainment.
HollywoodLife

WISCONSIN STATE

