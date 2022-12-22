ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Illinois City Ranked As The Most Festive In The US & Holiday Magic Fills The Streets

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
The United States is full of enthusiastically decorated cities during the holidays. However, one metro area was recently acknowledged as the "most festive" of them all.

Chicago, IL was found to be the country's best holiday wonderland, according to Google search data for Christmas activities in 10 American cities analyzed by experts at Travelbag, a vacation planning company.

Illinois' major city beat out other popular Christmas destinations, like dazzling New York City, NY, and "snowbird" central Miami, FL. The reason? The sheer amount of cheer spread throughout its entirety.

The study shows Chicagoans were searching for all the Santa-approved things like Christmas "decorations" and "trees," so here are a few of the best places to find them in the Windy City.

The Magnificent Mile

The expansive stretch of shops and skyscrapers is decked out with sparkling lights and massive trees throughout the entire holiday season, which makes busy gift shopping just a little easier.

Since it's located on a public street, it's completely free to walk through. The best time to visit is in the evening when the all lights turn on and you can take a stroll underneath the vibrant decorations. Be sure to bundle up!

Lincoln Park ZooLights

Chicago's famous Lincoln Park Zoo has a jolly light display set up until January 8, and the exhibits are totally wild.

It's such an affordable way to enjoy unique decorations as it is only a $5 entry fee most days, and Mondays are free.

Most lights are animal-inspired, so it's a unique way to celebrate the joyful season.

Christkindl Market

The market is now open! Admission is FREE! Food, drinks, & so many gift options available for purchase! #christkindlmarkt #christkindlmarketchicago

This world-famous market was the main reason why Chicago ranked as the most festive hotspot in the country.

The impressive Christkindlmarket is full of delicious German treats, authentic German decorations, and so many tiny shops to peruse through.

There are three locations in the Chicago area, and it's entirely free to visit!

