pahomepage.com
'A Christmas Smile' event brings Christmas joy to York
People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. ‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to …. People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County...
abc27.com
Social Sip: Keeping kids busy over holiday break
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your little ones are going to be home for holiday break, you’re sure to hear them say “i’m bored!” at least a couple of times!. So, what are some healthy ways to help keep them entertained?. Doctors at Cleveland Clinic...
New Year’s Eve countdowns in our region: What’s dropping (or rising) in Hershey, York and more
Times Square in New York might be the biggest New Year’s Eve party, but Pennsylvanians know that a countdown to the new year isn’t complete without an extremely diverse selection of objects making their descent - or, in a few cases, ascent. Revelers in our region are used...
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
abc27.com
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
WGAL
Free and discounted parking, New Year’s celebrations, and trash collection in Harrisburg
It’s a little gift for people living, working, and visiting the City of Harrisburg around Christmas this year. Park Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. No tickets will be given...
Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour
(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Winter weather challenges travelers' holiday plans
YORK, Pa. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, forcing more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,700 delays across the country on Thursday alone. Snowfall has been on travelers' minds for days. "As early as Tuesday we saw the weather, that it was going to snowing," said...
local21news.com
Free parking issued in Harrisburg during holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — As a Christmas present to residents, The City of Harrisburg is allowing free parking on all metered streets. The initiative will be in place until Tuesday, Dec. 27. During this time, the city says that no tickets will be issued but that meter enforcement will...
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
abc27.com
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
abc27.com
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
Local charities open warming shelters for homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
local21news.com
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Which restaurants will be open Christmas Day in the Harrisburg area? Starbucks, Waffle House, and more
Looking for a place to go on Christmas Day for a meal?. These days, the majority of restaurants close to give employees the holiday off on Dec. 25. Mostly you’ll find a mix of diners, breakfast spots and Asian restaurants, as well as coffee stops such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks.
WGAL
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
NewsChannel 36
Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
