Harrisburg, PA

pahomepage.com

'A Christmas Smile' event brings Christmas joy to York

People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. ‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to …. People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Social Sip: Keeping kids busy over holiday break

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your little ones are going to be home for holiday break, you’re sure to hear them say “i’m bored!” at least a couple of times!. So, what are some healthy ways to help keep them entertained?. Doctors at Cleveland Clinic...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
WTAJ

Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour

(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Winter weather challenges travelers' holiday plans

YORK, Pa. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, forcing more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,700 delays across the country on Thursday alone. Snowfall has been on travelers' minds for days. "As early as Tuesday we saw the weather, that it was going to snowing," said...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Free parking issued in Harrisburg during holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — As a Christmas present to residents, The City of Harrisburg is allowing free parking on all metered streets. The initiative will be in place until Tuesday, Dec. 27. During this time, the city says that no tickets will be issued but that meter enforcement will...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Local charities open warming shelters for homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
HARRISBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

