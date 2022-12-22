Grab three classic Fallout games for free on Epic

The season of discounts and giveaways continues, and the most recent round of Epic free games is a trio of classic Fallout RPGs. Until 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 23, 2022, you can log into your Epic account and claim Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics for absolutely nothing. Each game usually sells for about $10 each.

Fallout is where the series began, a post-apocalyptic, choice-driven RPG where you navigate a landscape devastated by nuclear warfare in the hope of surviving and maybe even banding together with other like-minded people to form a new settlement. It’s also the game that helped inspire Obsidian’s Josh Sawyer’s love of the genre, which eventually led to Fallout New Vegas’ inception.

Fallout 2 is more of the same, but better, with a deeper story, more dangers at every turn, and the constant threat of destruction looming. Fallout Tactics adapts the series’ signature style to the squad-based tactics genre, tasking you with protecting everything your ancestors managed to build in the first two games and inspiring a sense of loyalty – or obedient fear – in your fellow squad mates to keep the fires of civilization burning bright.

All three games are free until 10:59 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 23, 2022. If that’s not enough Fallout for you, then you’re in luck. Amazon is producing a Fallout TV show set to debut sometime in the not-too-distant-future.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF