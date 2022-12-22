Read full article on original website
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful to host annual Bring One for the Chipper event
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event. This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycled trees are then chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat.
Bulloch Seniors have a bright Christmas thanks to gifts from the community
Bulloch County senior citizens, who are members of the Action Pact Senior Center, celebrated Christmas this week with a Christmas party and gifts from the community at the center on Granade Street. The party included a Christmas program with the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Alex Smith,...
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
Merry Christmas from Grice Connect!
Merry Christmas from the Grice Connect team! We wish you a wonderful and peaceful day with your families!. Thank you for your continued support of our work this year. We find joy in connecting our community and bringing you all the news you need and want to know in Statesboro and Bulloch County.
SPD and SFD spread Christmas cheer through the community
Families came out on Monday night to enjoy Holiday Movie Night on Grady street. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) hosted a Christmas movie night to help spread some Christmas cheer. Thanks to the partnership of local businesses including Bulloch Solutions, Aspen Aerogels and Party...
Grice Connect Alert | Red Sleigh Pulled By Reindeer Headed to Bulloch County
Bulloch County Public Safety has just released a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) for a red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer believed to be headed to Bulloch County. According to Bulloch County Public Safety director Ted Wynn, multiple counties near Bulloch County have reported sightings of the red sleigh pulled by the nine reindeer.
A Christmas miracle for Judah thanks to community support
Just in time for Christmas, a sweet little local, Judah, received a free Amtryke Bike. The gift comes courtesy of The Therapy SPOT and the AMBUCS organization. Both organizations work tirelessly to customize bike designs for those with mobility impairments. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation...
Ogeechee River home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
Bulloch County and Statesboro Fire departments responded to a Christmas Eve house fire at Go-Bar Landing on the Ogeechee River. Bulloch County 911 dispatched firefighters at 12:27 PM on Saturday, December 24. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene they reported the heavy smoke and flames coming from the...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Christmas in Brooklet begins with annual Kiwanis Christmas Eve prayer breakfast
The Brooklet Kiwanis Club hosted their annual Christmas Eve Prayer breakfast on Saturday, December 24 at Brooklet First Methodist church. The extremely cold temperatures did not impact the crowd at breakfast which officially kicks off Christmas in Brooklet. Kiwanis member Jeff Graham served as the master of ceremonies. Christmas in...
United Way of Southeast GA adds three more partner agencies
As this year comes to a close, the United Way of Southeast Georgia welcomes three agencies into the group of agencies they support annually. The majority of this non-profit organization funding comes from workplace campaigns. The agency meets with different industries (business sectors) and present giving options to employees. If an employee agrees to participate and support the United Way they will do so through payroll deductions.
Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters. Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home. People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about...
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
BRRR Boro it is COLD! Cold temps hanging around for a few days
As predicted Statesboro and Bulloch County experienced extremely cold temperatures overnight Friday heading into Christmas Eve. At 7 AM in downtown Statesboro the Synovus temperature was 12 °. The weather channel was reporting 15 ° with a windchill of 3 ° at 7 AM. There were no...
Alton Donald Bell Sr.
Mr. Alton Donald Bell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family. Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children. The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
Wind causes power outages across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Power outages have been reported across the CSRA following strong winds in the CSRA Friday morning. Weather Now Meteorologist Alex Carter and the FOX54 News Now team are tracking the storms all morning on FOX54 Mornings until 10 a.m. click here to watch live. If you...
Hugh Howell Deal
Mr. Hugh Howell Deal of Statesboro, Georgia, age 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Mrs. Kay Deal, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. Mr. Deal was born June 23, 1941, in Statesboro, Georgia. Mr. Deal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Horace Greeley Deal...
