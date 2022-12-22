Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
Fashion by Factory Connection Ribbon Cutting Soon In Nacogdoches, Texas
Suite 109 in the corner of the Marketplace II Shopping Center at 4919 North Street in Nacogdoches has recently gone through some changes. The former location of It's Fashion has recently changed into Fashion by FC. The FC in the name stands for Factory Connection, and since opening in October...
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
Lufkin nightclub parking lot shooting leaves two injured
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning. Officials also said that one of the nightclub’s employees, Titus Smith, 34 of Lufkin, was arrested “after he assaulted an officer.” Officials said that around […]
KLTV
City of Lufkin prepares for arctic cold front
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has been preparing for the arctic cold front that is arriving Thursday night. Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Lufkin Gerald Williamson said they have been preparing multiple departments for this freeze. He said while this freeze has little chance for precipitation, unlike the February 2021 freeze, the city learned a lot from that experience and has prepared.
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
KLTV
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning. Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed. “I thought I’m going to head to...
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter
The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
KTRE
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0