SILO, a brand new 500-cap nightclub in Brooklyn, is opening on Feb. 10, with an exciting lineup of DJ’s gracing the stage. NYC promoter duo Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson created SILO. They are known for making their ‘Secret Loft’ series, an underground party that began in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage, which has been praised by the New York Times and Timeout. They have been planning and fundraising for the new club for the past three years. According to them, the name SILO “captures the industrial feel of the space and the neighborhood, like a military missile silo. It also feels like a grain silo (big vertical cylinder) turned on its side.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO