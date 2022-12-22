ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVC

Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

