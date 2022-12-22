BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination. Ashlen Graham and his family were traveling from Georgia to Balsam Lake. He said he’s never seen snow before. When the family stopped in Beloit at the Wisconsin Welcome Center on the way, he said he had to make a snowball.

BELOIT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO