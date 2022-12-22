ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination. Ashlen Graham and his family were traveling from Georgia to Balsam Lake. He said he’s never seen snow before. When the family stopped in Beloit at the Wisconsin Welcome Center on the way, he said he had to make a snowball.
BELOIT, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Winter Storm Hits Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expect measurable snow, temperatures to drop to the single digits by afternoon, strong northwest winds to create blowing and drifting snow, and winds chills tonight -25 to -35. All you need to know in the video forecast.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
ROSCOE, IL
