57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
MyStateline.com
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even Parking is now canceled.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. December 23, 2022 – The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even. Parking is now canceled effective December 23, 2022 at 10:30AM. Citizens are...
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee and Ogle Officials Warn of Ice Jams and Possible Flooding Along Rock River
The Ogle and Lee County Officials say the river gauge in Byron has provided a significant water level increase in a short time, indicating potential ice jams. Residents along the river should be prepared for possible flooding.
How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting the very cold temps. have effected some public works equipment.
If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He’s been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. “It’s going to be 9 below tonight,” he […]
WIFR
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
nbc15.com
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination. Ashlen Graham and his family were traveling from Georgia to Balsam Lake. He said he’s never seen snow before. When the family stopped in Beloit at the Wisconsin Welcome Center on the way, he said he had to make a snowball.
2 dozen animals die after wind-fueled fire leaves barn a total loss near Marengo
Nearly two dozen animals were killed after the barn they were inside caught on fire and was deemed a total loss on Christmas Eve near Marengo. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the 8600 block of South Route 23 in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a structure fire. […]
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
WIFR
Winter Storm Hits Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expect measurable snow, temperatures to drop to the single digits by afternoon, strong northwest winds to create blowing and drifting snow, and winds chills tonight -25 to -35. All you need to know in the video forecast.
WIFR
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
