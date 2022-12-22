How is Your Northern Michigan Community Planning to Enjoy the Snow?

With the coming winter storm for the Christmas weekend, it may have canceled your original plans, but the snow isn’t all bad.

We asked on Facebook what you plan on doing with all the extra snow, and we received lots of fun answers!

So, if you’re looking for a way to spend time while you’re snowed in, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it!

Here are the top ways your friends and neighbors will be spending their snow days:

Shoveling/plowing/snow blowing Staying inside with a book, a movie, or a warm beverage. Snowshoeing Snowmobiling Sledding Skiing/Snowboarding Baking/Eating cookies Ice fishing Ice skating Sleeping

You can still weigh in with your suggestion(s) on our Facebook page. Click below to add your response!