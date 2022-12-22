ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How is Your Northern Michigan Community Planning to Enjoy the Snow?

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxRNp_0jreTEUI00

With the coming winter storm for the Christmas weekend, it may have canceled your original plans, but the snow isn’t all bad.

We asked on Facebook what you plan on doing with all the extra snow, and we received lots of fun answers!

So, if you’re looking for a way to spend time while you’re snowed in, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it!

Here are the top ways your friends and neighbors will be spending their snow days:

  1. Shoveling/plowing/snow blowing
  2. Staying inside with a book, a movie, or a warm beverage.
  3. Snowshoeing
  4. Snowmobiling
  5. Sledding
  6. Skiing/Snowboarding
  7. Baking/Eating cookies
  8. Ice fishing
  9. Ice skating
  10. Sleeping

You can still weigh in with your suggestion(s) on our Facebook page. Click below to add your response!

Comments / 0

Related
ahealthiermichigan.org

The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101

The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Large number of crashes reported on Christmas Eve in Mid-Michigan

Michigan State Police are urging the public to avoid travel if possible. Dozens of crashes have been reported in Mid-Michigan since the storm hit. Multiple injury accidents have been reported across the region on Christmas Eve. Police are urging people to stay home and off the roads if they can.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

These Timelapse Weather Cams Give Great Views of the Snowstorm

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan and that you can watch not only live, but timelapse recordings, too? That means you can watch as the snow accumulated. You can watch timelapse records of six hours, 12 or 24. Just click the button(s) below the video....
The Ann Arbor News

Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster

CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?

It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy