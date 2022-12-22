Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Mitzvah Day 2022 brings volunteers together in Detroit
Detroit — Hundreds of families in need were surprised with gifts on their doorstep on Christmas morning, thanks to a Detroit nonprofit. Jimmy's Kids, which donated clothes, toys and gift cards to over 350 families Sunday, is one of a dozen organizations that participated in the 26th annual Mitzvah Day, a volunteering day coordinated by the Jewish Community Relations Council/ American Jewish Committee (JCRS/AJC).
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
HometownLife.com
Romulus girls basketball is WWAC royalty, but the league's queen is at Garden City
It makes sense why Hometown Life would be questioned at the front door. The Romulus girls basketball team has dominated the Western Wayne Athletic Conference for years. And if its first four league games say anything about what's to come, the Eagles are likely to win another conference title. They've...
Detroit News
Timeline: Detroit holiday traditions
Here's a stroll through some of Detroit's cherished holiday traditions, old and new. Dec. 24, 1913: Detroit lights a municipal Christmas tree for the first time in front of old City Hall downtown. "The tree, which was erected on the city hall lawn this morning, is not a very pretentious affair," The Detroit News reported. "There was no public appropriation to pay the cost of it, but when the project was broached last week each city official contributed his bit and the city employees today turned in to do the work of decoration with a will. As there were many hands in the making of the city's emblem of good cheer and the little celebration that will open holiday festivities tonight, so there was a superabundance of real good will and Christmas cheer instilled in the enterprise."
Detroit News
High school basketball teams to close out 2022 with holiday tournaments
There will be a lot to do post-Christmas for Metro Detroit basketball fans with multiple tournaments taking place this week. North Farmington, Ferndale and Detroit Cass Tech will all be hosting several games, some on multiple days. North Farmington will be putting on the three-day Holiday Extravaganza presented by Chris...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Detroit rock scene to honor late guitarist Robert Gillespie
A tribute concert will feature performances by members of the Torpedos, Mutants, Powertrane, the Sights, and many more
Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
speedonthewater.com
Sunsation’s ‘Winter Boating On Lake St. Clair’ Video Destined To Become A Holiday Classic
Among my family members when we get together for the holidays, the annual debate revolves around one delicate question. And for the most part, we are equally divided on the answer. Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?. The answer, at last in my realm, skews along gender lines. Most...
Michigan Football: 3 recruits that will make an immediate impact
While the 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t over yet, Michigan football saw most of their incoming freshmen sign on Wednesday. While not an elite class, it’s one that Michigan can be happy with, and includes a few guys that can contribute from day one. It won’t be easy for...
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
downriversundaytimes.com
A look back at 2022 Downriver
Here’s a look back at the first half of 2022, and the news that shaped Downriver. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) announced she will run for Congress in the newly formed 6th Districts, which includes Riverview, Trenton, Grosse Ile Township, and other southern Wayne County communities … In the wake of the Oxford High School mass shooting, Wyandotte Public Schools discussed safety measures being implemented system-wide … A civilian Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital to provide critical relief for the doctors and nurses stressed and overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic surge … Riverview Police Chief Ronald Boggs resigned after a year on the job, citing the city’s political environment … Two Taylor High School students are arrested after making threats of violence. The school district approves a security system which will be implemented in all buildings … Wyandotte approves an agreement for the redevelopment of the former city hall into a three-story mixed-use residential units and commercial space entity … The Riverview City Council censures Councilman David Robbins for his conduct whittled to his arrest in November 2021 … Riverview contracts with Riverview Energy Systems to convert landfill gas into natural gas.
The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22.
luxury-houses.net
Feeling of Vacationing in Bloomfield Hills, MI in Your Own $3.09M House Surrounded by Mature Landscaping
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home provides breathtaking outdoor living space and perfect indoor room for large family gatherings and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 950 Waddington Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,300 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Ayoub – ByOwner.com (800-296-9637) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
