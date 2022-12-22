ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Former Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson Jr. transfers to Oklahoma

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As the age old saying goes: “If you can’t wreck ’em, bring ’em.” Or something like that. The now former Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson Jr. announced that he will be transfering to the University of Oklahoma via his Twitter account on Thursday.

While this isn’t exactly the safety Sooners fans were hoping to hear from today, Pearson is a solid, hard hitting addition to the OU defensive backfield. The Sooners had an issue with tackling in their secondary, and co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai has addressed that by bringing in Pearson, who has 174 tackles in his college career.

Pearson is a graduate-transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sooners fans might remember Pearson from this hard hit he put on Dillon Gabriel in OU’s regular season finale against Texas Tech.

This was just one of the 11 tackles Pearson had in that game that could be the final time OU plays in Lubbock for a very long time.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

