5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
WZZM 13
Locked on Lions: Lions have made it to Charlotte with a big one tomorrow and Vegas likes Detroit
Frank Ragnow to the Pro Bowl but who got snubbed? Also, Iffy Melifonwu getting his chance tomorrow.. how will he do?
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
Michigan Football: 3 recruits that will make an immediate impact
While the 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t over yet, Michigan football saw most of their incoming freshmen sign on Wednesday. While not an elite class, it’s one that Michigan can be happy with, and includes a few guys that can contribute from day one. It won’t be easy for...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: List of road closures, crashes and more in metro Detroit
The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm timeline: when to expect blizzard conditions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dangerous snowstorm is blowing into Southeast Michigan this Christmas weekend and it will make travel extremely hazardous while possibly knocking out power throughout the area. The storm will bring blizzard conditions and will likely be classified as such. In order to get that distinction, it...
speedonthewater.com
Sunsation’s ‘Winter Boating On Lake St. Clair’ Video Destined To Become A Holiday Classic
Among my family members when we get together for the holidays, the annual debate revolves around one delicate question. And for the most part, we are equally divided on the answer. Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?. The answer, at last in my realm, skews along gender lines. Most...
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Flight delays, cancellations begin at Detroit Metro Airport: How to check flight status
Winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings were set to take effect across Michigan and other parts of the country as a snowstorm barreled through the Midwest, disrupting holiday travel just days before Christmas. Flight cancellations were climbing Thursday, surpassing 1,700 flights nationwide, including nearly 50 cancellations and 75 delays at the Detroit...
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
A Michigan woman said losing a debate about who would go to the store to buy a Thanksgiving turkey led to her winning a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey
(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy."It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
