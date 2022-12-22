Our family comes to visit Chatham once or twice a year and one of highlights of our time in Chatham is going to Chatham bakery and getting their delicious donuts. These donuts are exceptionally good and we love their perfectly crispy outside and their soft inside. These may be the best donuts we’ve ever had. Our family was concerned when we heard that the bakery is changing ownership, and we would be very disappointed if we could never taste these donuts again. We are writing to ask the new owners to consider keeping these wonderful pieces of joy. We hope that we will still be able to experience these donuts every time we come to Chatham.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO