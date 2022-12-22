Read full article on original website
Study Details Economic Value Of Orleans Fishing Ports
ORLEANS – A recent study by the state Division of Marine Fisheries makes clear Rock Harbor's value as a commercial fishery. Local fishermen want to keep it that way, but they told the select board earlier this month that they need the town's help. Last summer, the state agency...
Wastewater, Trees But No Parking Fees: Orleans' Top Stories Of 2022
ORLEANS – As another year draws to a close in Orleans, there's once again plenty to look back upon. In 2022, regional issues such as affordable housing and wastewater remained front of mind for town officials and residents. There was also some administrative shuffling in the Nauset Public Schools and Orleans Town Hall, some post-nor'easter blowback for Eversource, controversy over Rock Harbor parking and ongoing recreation woes and difficulty in siting a new fire station in town.
Brewster Sea Camps Purchase, Boardwalk Debate Dominate Headlines
BREWSTER – In September 2021, voters approved the $26 million acquisition of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps from the Delahanty family, marking the largest land purchase in the town's history.A month later, voters approved a debt exclusion to cover the cost of a bond issue to buy the flagship 55 acres and its 800 feet of Cape Cod Bay beach frontage, plus a 66-acre Long Pond parcel off Route 137. Residents made more than $800,000 in donation pledges toward the acquisition, and Mass Audubon gave $1 million.
Polar Plunge Events Offer Icy Welcome To The New Year
HARWICH PORT — If you’re looking for a perfectly sensible way to welcome 2023, get ready to go outside in the cold, strip down to a bathing suit and do something good for the community. Two polar plunge swims are scheduled for early January, with both events benefiting worthy causes.
Single-family Homes Preferred For Stepping Stones Rd. Land
CHATHAM – As many as eight single-family homes could be built on the two-acre parcel along Stepping Stones Road that the select board has targeted for affordable and workforce housing. A preliminary “test fit” by a consultant examined several scenarios for the property, including single-family homes and duplexes. Between...
2022 Was A Year Of Change For Harwich
HARWICH – It was a year of the changing of the guard for the town of Harwich, with several department heads leaving or retiring and not being replaced for long stretches of time. Wastewater mitigation, affordable housing needs and public water supply consumption were also major issues facing the community.
Orleans, State Officials Bid Farewell To John Kelly
ORLEANS – How do you measure a 26-year career? For Lynn Bruneau, chair emeritus of the finance committee, there are plenty of ways to gauge John Kelly's tenure as town administrator. Hired to the post in Nov. 1996, Kelly participated in his final select board meeting on Dec. 21....
First Night: All The Fun, Without The Midnight Oil
CHATHAM — First Night Chatham is ready to welcome in 2023 with music, arts, fireworks, food and frivolity. And if you’re among those who love to party but start yawning well before midnight, this year’s celebration is made to order. The town’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration...
Chappy Residents Push Back on Over-Sand Vehicle Permits
Cape Pogue residents sounded off last week on over-sand vehicle usage at Chappaquiddick beaches owned and managed by The Trustees of Reservations, as the organization attempts to renew its permits with the town of Edgartown. On Friday, the organization announced that it would relinquish control of Norton Point Beach, after...
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
Harwich Backs Down From Fertilizer Regulation
HARWICH – Selectmen will not ask the state for regulatory control over fertilizer use, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. As towns across the Cape and Islands seek ways of reducing the amount of nitrogen leaching into marine estuaries and public water...
Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo
BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
Letters to the Editor, Dec. 29
Our family comes to visit Chatham once or twice a year and one of highlights of our time in Chatham is going to Chatham bakery and getting their delicious donuts. These donuts are exceptionally good and we love their perfectly crispy outside and their soft inside. These may be the best donuts we’ve ever had. Our family was concerned when we heard that the bakery is changing ownership, and we would be very disappointed if we could never taste these donuts again. We are writing to ask the new owners to consider keeping these wonderful pieces of joy. We hope that we will still be able to experience these donuts every time we come to Chatham.
Transfer Station and Town Hall Holiday Hours of Operation
The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will be open Saturday, December 24, 2022, 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The Solid Waste Division will be closed Sunday the December 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas Holiday. Trash and recycling services will resume on a normal schedule Monday, December 26, 2022.
