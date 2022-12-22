ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area.

During the month of December, the Governor’s Task Force, comprised of members of the Delaware State Police and Probation and Parole officers, were notified of a subject selling prescription pills and firearms out of his residence located on Darien Ct. New Castle. The subject was identified as Rafael Gonzalez and an investigation was conducted. Throughout the investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

On December 21, 2022, GTF members executed the search warrant at the residence. Upon entry, Rafael Gonzalez ran from troopers and attempted to dispose of evidence. Gonzalez was then taken into custody without further incident. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Taurus .380 handgun, 94 Oxycodone pills, 44 Alprazolam pills, 25 Amphetamine pills, 12 Ecstasy pills, 6 Lorazepam pills, 3 Suboxone Strips, and 1 Methadone pill.

Gonzalez was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Semi-Automatic Weapon by Person Prohibited and a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 3 counts
  • Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – 5 counts

Gonzalez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $39,500 secured bond.

