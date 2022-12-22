New Mr. DNA Plush Prize Available at Jurassic Park Training Zone in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Read full article on original website
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale to Feature Return of ‘Dream… and Shine Brighter’ and More Surprises
Disneyland Paris has released a preview image for the “Grand Finale” of its 30th anniversary celebration. The “Grand Finale” will begin on January 9 and the celebration will end on September 30, 2023. The image features Minnie in her pink and silver 30th anniversary outfit, with...
PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser
We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
VIDEO: Another Preview of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared During ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’
During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special on ABC, Disney shared a preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Trevor Jackson and Daniella Perkins of “Grown-ish” met with Imagineer Chris Beatty for a behind-the-scenes look. They visited the load area and saw Cast Members riding the coaster.
EPCOT Specific Commercial Debuts (Featuring the Departing ‘Harmonious’) on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
While most of the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products ads during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade have focused on the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts as a whole, we were wholly surprised to see a new commercial dedicated specifically to EPCOT air today!. The new ad debuted...
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
PHOTOS: View TRON Lightcycle Run Construction From the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom after four years. It closed in December 2018 for construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run — which we can now see from the train!. This billboard advertising TRON Lightcycle / Run has been in place for years. We didn’t...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Main Street, U.S.A. Train Station Reopens After Refurbishment in Magic Kingdom
With the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom, guests got to enter the Main Street, U.S.A. station for the first time in years. Guests were able to visit the station for an exhibit of a train immediately after the railroad closed. The station was later closed and refurbished throughout 2020 and 2021.
Christmas solar storm expected to hit Earth – causing power grid disruption and dramatic light display
AS Americans across the country have been hit by severe winter weather in recent days, others worldwide may see a minor solar storm hitting Earth on Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has said a G1 geomagnetic storm may hit the planet on December 27.
Pteranodon Flyers Reopens Ahead of Schedule at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Earlier this month, the beloved kids’ glider ride Pteranodon Flyers closed unexpectedly for an indefinite refurbishment. After later being promised a Christmas Day reopening, the attraction has officially reopened early!. The fun glider attraction is located in Camp Jurassic in the Jurassic Park area at Universal’s Islands of Adventure....
Walt Disney World Railroad Finally Reopens After Four Years, The American Adventure Also Reopens, Former ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Arrested for Domestic Violence, & More: Daily Recap (12/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 23, 2022.
New ‘Minions’ Lunar New Year Merchandise Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023, but the Minions are already celebrating. We found three new Minion Lunar New Year shirts at Toon Extra in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Red Minions Lunar New Year Shirt – $25. This shirt is vividly...
Santa Claus Meet and Greet Includes Wheelchair-Accessible Sleigh at EPCOT
Walt Disney World shared a Facebook post highlighting the large sleigh that guests can meet Santa Claus in at EPCOT this year. The new sleigh is accessible for wheelchairs, as well as other assistive devices used by guests with disabilities. Disney wrote in the caption, “Some of the Cast Members...
Everything New Coming to Disney+ in 2023
The end of the year is nearly here, and we’re looking ahead to everything coming to Disney+ in 2023. This list includes the release dates currently announced but may change as Disney adds titles or alters the schedule. January. Wednesday, January 4. “National Treasure: Edge of History” episode 5...
New Walt Disney World Railroad Narration Still Mentions Splash Mountain, Doesn’t Reference Upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
The new narration on the Walt Disney World Railroad, which finally reopened today at Magic Kingdom, still references Splash Mountain and doesn’t allude to the attraction’s impending closure. Before arriving at Frontierland Station, the narrator talks about the land, saying, “Yonder is Big Thunder Mountain and its runaway...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 12/22/22 (Huge Holiday Crowds, Lights in Super Nintendo World, A Mischievous Bird Sets Off Fireworks)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check on things one last time before the holiday. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. Upper Lot. Let’s head into the park....
I Bought My 4-Year-Old A MagicBand+ And This Is How It Went
I’m going to preface this by stating, you do not need to have the Play Disney app to play Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters, or interact with Fab 50 Statues. Every child and/or guest is going to have a different experience, and these are my own opinions based off my family’s experience.
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/21/22 (The Tribute Store is Moving, Discounted Holiday Merchandise, Crowds, and More)
Welcome to a chilly December day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s get going and start our day at Universal Studios Florida and see what’s new. The crowds aren’t too bad this morning entering the park, but when we stopped into TODAY Cafe for breakfast, we found quite a long line for food. This is when you should use mobile ordering.
Lightsaber Discount Includes Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive Hilt
A number of large discounts are currently running throughout Walt Disney World, including a never before seen 30% off select Legacy Lightsaber hilts at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, those discounts have also hit the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests can save on the resort exclusive hilt.
Despite Hefty Price, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guests Warned Free Pin Cannot Be Replaced If Lost
Cast Members are now warning Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser guests against losing the complimentary “Sigil of the Select” pin they receive when traveling on the box truck from the Halcyon to Batuu despite the voyage’s high cost. Guests receive this special pin that designates them as a...
