ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm

A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages

NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Airlines busy at Logan Airport as travelers head home after the holidays

BOSTON - Logan Airport was one of the busiest spots in Boston Monday morning as people started to head home after the Christmas holiday weekend.The Transportation Security Administration said the busiest times for travel would be between 5 and 7 a.m. and later in the day between 4 and 6 p.m.According to Flight Aware, there were more than 40 cancellations and more than 90 delays at Logan Monday.Dorett Smith's flight was one of those cancelled."The ticket agent said there's nothing she can do for me. She has nothing for later, she had nothing for Tuesday, she has nothing for Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Outlines Boston's Preparation for Friday's Winter Storm

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be outlining storm preparations in the city before a winter storm hits New England on Friday. High wind, coastal flood and storm warnings have been hoisted as we anticipate heavy rain and snow in New England starting Friday. Here's how we're expecting the storm to play out:
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What to Expect from Friday's Winter Storm Hitting Boston

We’re on the eve of the big storm. It’s been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now. Everything from extreme temp drops – from 51 to 0 in Denver – to blizzard-like conditions near the Twin Cities. Extreme cold won’t be the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help

ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise

As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye

HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
HAMPTON, NH
NBC News

NBC News

567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy