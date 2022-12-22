Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
WCVB
Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm
A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
Airlines busy at Logan Airport as travelers head home after the holidays
BOSTON - Logan Airport was one of the busiest spots in Boston Monday morning as people started to head home after the Christmas holiday weekend.The Transportation Security Administration said the busiest times for travel would be between 5 and 7 a.m. and later in the day between 4 and 6 p.m.According to Flight Aware, there were more than 40 cancellations and more than 90 delays at Logan Monday.Dorett Smith's flight was one of those cancelled."The ticket agent said there's nothing she can do for me. She has nothing for later, she had nothing for Tuesday, she has nothing for Wednesday...
WBUR
Rain and wind hit Mass., with potential for flash freezing into Saturday morning
A storm from the Midwest on Thursday delivered Greater Boston a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. The worst of the storm is hitting on Friday in terms of rain, wind and coastal flooding. As cold air blasts into New England in the afternoon, we will see another spike in wind gusts.
NECN
Travel Trouble: Storm Snarling Traffic on Roads, Impacting Flights in Mass.
The Friday before Christmas is always a major travel day, but people hitting the roads and heading to the airport were dealing with major issues as a powerful storm was making it tough to get around. The worst of the wind and rain was hitting Friday morning, causing ponding on...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Outlines Boston's Preparation for Friday's Winter Storm
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be outlining storm preparations in the city before a winter storm hits New England on Friday. High wind, coastal flood and storm warnings have been hoisted as we anticipate heavy rain and snow in New England starting Friday. Here's how we're expecting the storm to play out:
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW crews are responding to storm and advising residents to take precautions
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester DPW crews are responding to the high winds and heavy rain, and advising residents to take precautions. As Friday’s weather gives way to freezing temperatures and icy conditions, crews began treating roads as soon as the rain stopped to prevent them from freezing and creating hazardous conditions.
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
whdh.com
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
nbcboston.com
What to Expect from Friday's Winter Storm Hitting Boston
We’re on the eve of the big storm. It’s been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now. Everything from extreme temp drops – from 51 to 0 in Denver – to blizzard-like conditions near the Twin Cities. Extreme cold won’t be the...
As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help
ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
Christmas Eve Fire Sends Half Dozen Boston Residents To Hospital: Officials
At least half a dozen people were injured following a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Boston home on Christmas Eve, officials said.The fire broke out at 314 Warren Street in Roxbury in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Boston Fire on Twitter. Upon arrival, crews saw …
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
NECN
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
WMUR.com
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
Fire breaks out at Brighton home, causes $100K in damage
BOSTON — A fast-moving fire damaged a home in Brighton on Saturday, fire officials said. When firefighters responded to 90 Academy Hill Road, they found fire mostly contained to one area in the rear of the home, officials said. Crews estimated $100,000 in damage to the home. The cause...
NBC News
567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4