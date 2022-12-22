Meet the 33 healthcare startups that investors say will take off in 2023
The year 2022 was a reckoning for healthcare startups.
After years of record funding, a market downturn in 2022 sent buzzy companies back down to Earth.
We asked the investors to name companies from their firms' portfolios, as well as ones they haven't invested in. We noted when investors have stakes in the companies they nominated.
Some investors picked companies on the brink of going public like Included Health , while others picked young startups like Summer Health and Araris Biotech with less than two dozen employees.
The dealmakers made other predictions too, like that 2023 will be defined by new ways to use artificial intelligence, and a surge of new health insurance startups.
Top investors and bankers shared other predictions with Insider:
- A top healthcare banker predicted some digital-health startups will be able to go public in 2023
- A digital health investor predicted that a big tech company like Amazon or Salesforce will buy patient health records in 2023
- A private equity investor predicted that Big Tech and retail will be part of a wave of digital health M&A fueled by the recession
- A VC thinks that investors will stop rewarding digital health startups masquerading as tech companies, and look for truly transformative technology
- A top biotech investor predicts a wave of biotech bankruptcies in 2023, which could be a bad sign for other industries
