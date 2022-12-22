TYLER — When BreAnn Benson was seven years old, she decided to start giving out bears at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, she is now 13 years old with the same mission. “My mother got a surgery in the hospital and was there for over a month and got absolutely nothing and I got really sad and stuff,” said Benson. At that moment, Benson knew she had to do something and spread joy to adult patients in the same hospital her mom was in. “You don’t think about kids worrying about adults, they just wanna go out and play and everything else, but her heart is so big she was more worried about consoling those in the hospital,” said BreAnn’s mother, Jeri Ann Summerville. Six years ago they had 99 bears to donate and this year is the largest to date, 400 bears. “This year we actually get to fund the entire hospital,” said Benson.

