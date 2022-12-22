ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

City of Tyler adjusts hours for holidays

TYLER — All non-essential Tyler city offices will observe an adjusted schedule for the holidays. City Hall offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. The Tyler Solid Waste office and Recycle Center will be closed on those days as well, with residential garbage and curbside recycling also affected. You may additionally want to make note of adjusted schedules for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Transit, and more. Click here and scroll down to “Updates” for the complete summary.
TYLER, TX
13-year-old gifts 400 bears to hospital patients for holidays

TYLER — When BreAnn Benson was seven years old, she decided to start giving out bears at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, she is now 13 years old with the same mission. “My mother got a surgery in the hospital and was there for over a month and got absolutely nothing and I got really sad and stuff,” said Benson. At that moment, Benson knew she had to do something and spread joy to adult patients in the same hospital her mom was in. “You don’t think about kids worrying about adults, they just wanna go out and play and everything else, but her heart is so big she was more worried about consoling those in the hospital,” said BreAnn’s mother, Jeri Ann Summerville. Six years ago they had 99 bears to donate and this year is the largest to date, 400 bears. “This year we actually get to fund the entire hospital,” said Benson.
TYLER, TX
City of Longview announces holiday schedule

LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX
Boil water notice for part of Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE — A boil water notice has been issued for all Gum Creek Water Supply customers. According to the company, due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity, causing a system-wide outage. Officials said crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible. Gum Creek Water Supply serves an area just west of Jacksonville. You may call 903-589-9988 or email gumcreekwater@gmail.com with any questions. Click here for more information and updates.
JACKSONVILLE, TX

