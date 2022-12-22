ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Frosty weather, strong winds sweep into Georgia | Live updates

ATLANTA — Temperatures are headed downward early Friday, with freezing conditions expected around sunrise. The issue isn't just that it's cold, however - there are gusty conditions all throughout metro Atlanta, and a wind chill warning took effect in parts of north Georgia starting at midnight. A warning indicates...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA

