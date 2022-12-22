ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones

Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
BOULDER, CO
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
Depth Chart: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Notre Dame’s final depth chart of the season includes the ‘Or’ designation at quarterback in the wake of Drew Pyne’s transfer Arizona State. 12 Tyler Buchner (RS-Fr.) 83 Jayden Thomas (RS-Fr.) 29 Matt Salerno (GR) Wide Receiver. 0 Braden Lenzy (Gr.) 15 Tobias Merriweather (Fr.) Tight...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Shorthanded Hogs remain confident with SEC play on horizon

No. 9 Arkansas (11-1) has overcome plenty of obstacles already this season, but an entirely different challenge awaits as the shorthanded Razorbacks turn the the page to the beginning of SEC play with a Wednesday trip to Baton Rogue (La.) to take on an LSU team off to an 11-1 start under first-year coach Matt McMahon.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team

Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
LEXINGTON, KY
Chris Barclay officially named RB coach at Louisville

Former Male High School All-State running back Chris Barclay is coming home. Barclay, who has worked for new U of L coach Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and Purdue, is joining Brohm's staff at Louisville as the running backs coach. A day after he was hired last week, Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Barclay was joining his staff but the school made it official on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
2024 target sets top 10

Recently Nebraska fans became very aware of Aeryn Hampton, a Daingerfield High School standout in the 2024 class with connections to Matt Rhule and interest in the Huskers. Hampton recently tweeted at 2024 Dylan Raiola asking him to “just let me know when u ready brudda” in relation to Nebraska as well.
LINCOLN, NE
