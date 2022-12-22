Read full article on original website
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
Twitter reacts to Alabama's Early Signing Period recruiting title
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO
Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
Depth Chart: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Notre Dame’s final depth chart of the season includes the ‘Or’ designation at quarterback in the wake of Drew Pyne’s transfer Arizona State. 12 Tyler Buchner (RS-Fr.) 83 Jayden Thomas (RS-Fr.) 29 Matt Salerno (GR) Wide Receiver. 0 Braden Lenzy (Gr.) 15 Tobias Merriweather (Fr.) Tight...
Verse, Robinson talk bowl participation and future decision, also other FSU players comments at Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO --A collection of Florida State players spoke on Monday following practice at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Videos follow, as will transcripts. More will be added throughout the day:. DE Jared Verse. DB Jammie Robinson. QB Jordan Travis' comments from the podium on...
Shorthanded Hogs remain confident with SEC play on horizon
No. 9 Arkansas (11-1) has overcome plenty of obstacles already this season, but an entirely different challenge awaits as the shorthanded Razorbacks turn the the page to the beginning of SEC play with a Wednesday trip to Baton Rogue (La.) to take on an LSU team off to an 11-1 start under first-year coach Matt McMahon.
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team
Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
Excerpt: Kelly on DTR and Charbonnet in the Sun Bowl, Practice for Younger Players
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Chip Kelly's talk with the media about quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet playing in the Sun Bowl as well as younger players getting extra practice gettiï¿½
Chris Barclay officially named RB coach at Louisville
Former Male High School All-State running back Chris Barclay is coming home. Barclay, who has worked for new U of L coach Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and Purdue, is joining Brohm's staff at Louisville as the running backs coach. A day after he was hired last week, Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Barclay was joining his staff but the school made it official on Monday.
2024 target sets top 10
Recently Nebraska fans became very aware of Aeryn Hampton, a Daingerfield High School standout in the 2024 class with connections to Matt Rhule and interest in the Huskers. Hampton recently tweeted at 2024 Dylan Raiola asking him to “just let me know when u ready brudda” in relation to Nebraska as well.
247Sports
