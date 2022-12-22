Read full article on original website
Related
Roll Call Online
House Jan. 6 panel pushes for Capitol Police changes, funding
The final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol added to bipartisan calls for changes to the Capitol Police that protects the building and members of Congress. The select committee report, which mainly focused on former President Donald Trump’s monthslong effort to...
Roll Call Online
Presidential transition process changes head to Biden’s desk
The landmark overhaul of the Electoral Count Act isn’t the only way the omnibus spending bill that’s heading to President Joe Biden’s desk seeks to avoid a repeat of 2020’s post-election chaos. Also among the provisions in the catchall bill is a bipartisan effort to avoid...
Roll Call Online
House clears omnibus package as end nears for 117th Congress
The House cleared a catchall omnibus bill Friday containing $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 annual and emergency spending and a bevy of unrelated legislation lawmakers wanted to pass before the end of the current Congress. The 225-201 vote was mostly along party lines as House GOP leaders urged their members...
Roll Call Online
Most members phone it in as House clears spending package
Whether it was because of holiday plans, a “bomb cyclone” or the fact that some of them won't be doing this job in a few weeks, the House was definitely not packed for the final votes of the year as the chamber passed the fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill.
Roll Call Online
GOP omnibus opponents bring home billions of earmarked dollars
Corrected 7:52 p.m. | Lawmakers who voted against the massive omnibus spending package that’s headed for President Joe Biden’s desk secured $3 billion worth of earmarks in the 4,126-page behemoth, a CQ Roll Call tally found, or about one-fifth of all the measure’s home-state projects. Almost all...
Comments / 0