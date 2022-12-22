ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cityofmentor.com

Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot

The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
spectrumnews1.com

Tips for staying warm safely if power goes out during storm

MENTOR, Ohio — The impending winter storm will bring high winds that could knock out power, so fire departments want everyone to know how to heat their home safely if that happens. Mentor Fire Department officials said gas appliances and generators are safe to use during a power outage,...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Up 20-Cents in 4 Days

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have taken a surprise jump in the Canton area and eastern Ohio, even as the national average is steady to falling. The AAA average price in Stark County Monday morning was $2.95, up 20-cents since last Thursday. The national average...
CANTON, OH

