Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Blizzard Warning now in effect in Northeast Ohio
Blizzard Warning is now in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.
cityofmentor.com
Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot
The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
Power outages, canceled flights, bellowing winds seen around Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The weather around this state is frightful. Winds are gusting as high as 60 mph in Cleveland and 50 mph around Columbus and Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. A few inches of snow are expected to blanket the state. And thousands of Ohioans are without power.
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
spectrumnews1.com
Tips for staying warm safely if power goes out during storm
MENTOR, Ohio — The impending winter storm will bring high winds that could knock out power, so fire departments want everyone to know how to heat their home safely if that happens. Mentor Fire Department officials said gas appliances and generators are safe to use during a power outage,...
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
whbc.com
Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
wtuz.com
Dover Fire, Building a Loss
Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
Yahoo Sports
Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures
MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
whbc.com
Stark Gas Prices Up 20-Cents in 4 Days
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have taken a surprise jump in the Canton area and eastern Ohio, even as the national average is steady to falling. The AAA average price in Stark County Monday morning was $2.95, up 20-cents since last Thursday. The national average...
