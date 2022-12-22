Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
G2 pulls out of competitive Apex Legends after failed ALGS qualification
Apex Legends has seen a mass exodus of esports organizations as of late, with some of the biggest orgs pulling out of the ALGS and now G2 has joined that group. In a trend that’s worrying fans of competitive Apex Legends, some of the biggest names in esports have been letting go of their rosters and making their exit from the ALGS.
dexerto.com
Snip3down responds to ImperialHal rating him a “B-Tier” Apex Legends player
Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona and ImperialHal are two of the biggest names in the Apex Legends scene so when the current TSM team captain rated his former teammate a B-Tier player fans were eagerly awaiting a response. ImperialHal put together a comprehensive controller player tierlist for his ALGS competition...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal labels Apex Legends a “missed opportunity” after ALGS LAN reveal
ImperialHal has called out Apex Legends for being a “missed opportunity” following the release of the ALGS LAN schedule in 2023. On December 22, the Apex Legends Global Series team revealed that it will host three major LAN tournaments in London during the 2023 season. These events, made...
Comments / 0