Columbia, MO

Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City

Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.
COLUMBIA, MO
Lemonade stand helps raise more than $2,000 for shop with a cop in rural mid-Missouri county

25 disadvantaged children from mid-Missouri are enjoying a brighter Christmas, thanks to your generosity and the Moniteau County Sheriff’s shop with a cop event. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the 25 local children were primarily selected by school districts. Sheriff Wheatley says the children were assigned to patrol cars on December 15, and were allowed to run the lights and sirens through California, as they headed to Jefferson City’s Target.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO

