Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO