Since May 2021, Morrissey has been plotting the release of a new album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, which is the follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. After being offered to the “highest bidder,” it was announced that the album would be released in February 2023 via Capitol Records. Now it appears that Capitol has parted ways with Morrissey, which the embattled performer shared in a news post on his website yesterday: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”

2 DAYS AGO