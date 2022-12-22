Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Morrissey Splits From Another Label As Miley Cyrus Wants To Be Removed From His New Album
Since May 2021, Morrissey has been plotting the release of a new album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, which is the follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. After being offered to the “highest bidder,” it was announced that the album would be released in February 2023 via Capitol Records. Now it appears that Capitol has parted ways with Morrissey, which the embattled performer shared in a news post on his website yesterday: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”
Stereogum
Watch Dave Grohl Cover “I Love L.A.” With Beck, Karen O, & Tenacious D For Final Hanukkah Session
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin held their third annual Hanukkah Sessions this year, continuing a tradition that they started in 2020. This year’s covers all stemmed from a live performance that took place in Los Angeles earlier this month, and so far they’ve tackled songs by Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Bird And The Bee, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more. The sessions wrapped up tonight with a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” and the pair recruited Beck, Karen O, and Tenacious D to perform it alongside them. Watch video below.
Comments / 0