ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Target recalls 204,000 weighted blankets after 2 girls suffocate

By Kate Gibson
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJUCw_0jre3KkJ00

Target is recalling about 204,000 weighted blankets sold nationwide after the suffocation deaths of two girls in April, the retailer and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the Pillowfort blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to a statement posted by the CPSC. Target has received four reports of children getting trapped after unzipping and entering the blanket, including the two fatalities, it stated .

People should stop using the blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

Made in China, the blankets were sold exclusively at Target stores and online from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

The six-pound blankets are 60-inches long and 40-inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. They came in eight prints or colors, including the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T37Mq_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn white, item # 097-02-0140. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp6qK_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Space navy, # 097-02-0148 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1vhR_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Pink, item # 097-02-0361. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odunf_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue, item # 097-02-0363 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYQ1A_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Gray, item # 097-02-0364 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLtYI_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Buffalo Plaid - red, item # 097-02-1603 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0zUi_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue constellation, item # 097-02-3904 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drv6D_0jre3KkJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn pink, item # 097-02-3905. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIvu9_0jre3KkJ00
Tag on recalled Target blanket. Target

Target can be contacted online or at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time to get a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail. The blankets can also be returned to any Target store.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detergent recalled for potentially containing bacteria

Laundry detergent sold on Amazon.com and various retailers is being recalled for containing bacteria that could cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment.”. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in...
TheStreet

Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.
The Hill

Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. (WXIN) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.
Popculture

Shredded Cheese Recalled

Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy