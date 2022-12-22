ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The winter storm blasting the US is snarling holiday travel and bringing record-breaking temperature drops

By Jason Hanna, Dave Hennen, CNN
wtva.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Twenty-seven storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York. That brings the nation’s death toll from this weekend’s massive storm to at least 48 people. Twenty of those deaths have occurred in Buffalo, New York, a city spokesperson announced Monday morning. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy