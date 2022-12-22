ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poynette, WI

Back to 'The Joe'

By By Mark Walters
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSIKv_0jrdzJGG00

Hello friends,

This week's column is all over the map on a very positive subject. Back in 2006 I had an idea to start an organization through this column to get kids outside. In 2007 that thought became action and would become KAMO "Kids and Mentors Outdoors" www.kamokids.org. These days we have chapters in Poynette, Wisconsin Dells, Marshfield, New Lisbon, LaCrosse and Beaver Dam, of which each chapter covers the region. What we do is offer kids, hunting, fishing, outdoor education, and just about anything under the sun type of experiences.

To be perfectly honest Covid really hit us hard, but we are currently on what may be our most positive and energetic path ever.

Friday, Dec. 9

High 32, low 21

The Joe is a hunt which is based out of the MacKenzie Environmental Education Center near Poynette. This year, 17 youth and three adult first-time hunters were given a weekend to remember at a simulated deer camp with mentors from KAMO is guiding each hunter on properties as far as 20 miles away. We receive support from staff in the kitchen and maintaining law and order at our camp. Our first "Joe" was held back in 2008, and we had to take the last two years off due to Covid.

I have become friends with the Tyler and Patsy Thiede family out of Mayville and have been helping mentor two of their children, Conner 11 and Carsyn 12, in youth turkey hunts and this year’s youth deer hunt. For "The Joe," Tanner Webber, Tyler’s 19-year-old stepson, would be mentoring Carsyn, and I would be mentoring Conner. These kids are tough, polite and fun. We would be hunting on the Eugene and Marcia Vangen farm near Otsego. The Vangens are brother and sister, old family friends and have the prettiest farm this side of the Mississippi.

Last weekend, KAMO members held a three-hour safety class for the mentees and then Tyler, Carsyn, Conner and myself came here to scout. Today we all drove here in a very challenging snowstorm, and it was day one of our hunt. To make a long story short, Conner and I were hunting a well-managed food plot and just before dark a 2.5-year old buck made the mistake of standing in some corn stalks at 90 yards for a bit to long and Conner made an excellent shot. The buck had already shed its horns but would be aged and checked for CWD at the end of the weekend.

Tonight at camp it was the start of fun and games. These kids come from all over the state and like a bunch of puppies are always playing in the snow and getting to know each other. Two doe were also harvested and day one had three deer on the pole.

Volunteers and donations are a must as, not even counting the donations, this is about a $4,000 endeavor. Volunteers that I want to give a shout out to: Jeff and Patti Rouse, who run our kitchen and have never missed a year. Peppermint Patti and I were great friends growing up, and we would be starving without these two ordering and cooking our food. Another quality shout out is due to the Sassy Cow Creamery out of Sun Prairie. They give us all of our chocolate and white milk, as well as ice cream for the weekend, and we are feeding 50 people, five meals.

Saturday, Dec. 10

High 27, low 18

We all sleep in dorms at this facility and the place is a classic that is owned and managed by the WDNR. Breakfast is served from about 4:30 a.m. to maybe 7 a.m. and then every mentor and mentee hits the woods for a morning hunt, lunch, an afternoon hunt. Then, tonight lasagna and a bingo party for the kids where a ton of donations create the prizes. Today, six more deer were added to the pole and tonight 12-year-old Jameson Brodeur, of The Lake Wisconsin Chapter "Poynette/Lodi," won the night's final game, which was emceed by Greg Wagner, of The Baraboo River Chapter, and that was a Savage 308. I started this column saying that Covid really kicked KAMO's behind, but we are on a major rebound and one example would be Bob Brodeur's Lake Wisconsin Chapter. Bob has been a friend since we were kids in high school, and this event brought a bunch of new energy people to his chapter, and they will be holding a meeting every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Poynette.

The last day of our hunt was Sunday, and by then everyone is physically and mentally exhausted. Today, we had a special story when 17-year-old Braedyn McMullen, of Winneconne, who was being mentored by Randy Hines, who is from The Coulee Chapter of KAMO, spotted a real nice 8-point buck that was bedded down. When they spotted the buck there was not a good shot, and Randy told Braedyn to try and sneak up a bit closer. Randy was able to watch the entire experience, and Braedyn was smooth on his stalk, put the bullet where it had to go, and both of these guys and later Braedyn’s mother Whitney were about as happy as three people could be.

KAMO is always looking for mentors, mentees and financial help. We are open to starting new chapters and are a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to getting kids outside.

I had backed off as president due to the loss of the love of my life, Michelle Chiaro, last June. I never left, the position was never filled and I will fill it until we do if everyone in KAMO is good with that.

Sunset

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays. A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in. Michaela Tieben came in with her family...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison

Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
btpowerhouse.com

When will it be time to believe in Wisconsin?

When can the Badgers be taken seriously as legitimate contenders?. This is the question surrounding Wisconsin year in and year out. The 2022-23 season is no different. Just one year ago, Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis led the Badgers to a 24-win season and a three seed in the NCAA Tournament. They survived against Colgate in the first round before falling to 11th-seeded Iowa State. This seemed par for the course for Wisconsin, who has won just one national title back in 1941.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
185
Followers
337
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy