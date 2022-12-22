Lucille Gonyea Napolitan of Clarksville passed away on December 20, 2022. She was 42. Services for Lucy will be at held, starting with the visitation at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 (931-645-2458). At approximately 12:30 p.m. there will be a service and Celebration of Life, followed by food and fellowship for everyone.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO