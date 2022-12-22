‘Millennium Mambo’ Restoration Trailer: Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Ethereal 2001 Masterpiece Comes Back To The Screen

By now, you know the story of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a meditation on grief and vengeance centered on the point of view of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who eventually dons the mantle of the new Black Panther (read our review). You probably also know the story of the original ‘Wakanda Forever’ screenplay too; the one written after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and tragically, one he was never able to read before he passed. You’ve likely even heard the film was about T’Challa coming to terms with post-Thanos Snap, the Blip, being absent from Wakanda, and everyone who survived for five years.

