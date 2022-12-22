‘Millennium Mambo’ Restoration Trailer: Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Ethereal 2001 Masterpiece Comes Back To The Screen

Read full article on original website
‘Knock At The Cabin’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Family Drama & Apocalypse Thriller Stars Dave Bautista
High-concept filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan cranks out a new picture every two years or so. Still, in the last few years, he’s been extra prodigious. “Glass” hit in 2019, his series “Servant” also arrived in the same year and has been arriving once a year— coming to a close next year— and “Old” hit in 2021. And with all that, Shyamalan directed episodes of “Servant” too, and he has another film in the can. Arriving in early 2023 is “Knock At The Cabin,” a family drama and an apocalypse thriller that stars Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Jonathan Groff (from David Fincher’s “Mindhunter” series).
Director Sebastián Lelio On ‘The Wonder,’ Post-Factual Belief, Working with Florence Pugh, & Scarlett Johansson In The Future
One supposes we’re not helping by running this piece so late—lost in the woods of the end-of-year madness, apologies—but Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest drama “The Wonder” is one of the most overlooked films of the year. Currently available on Netflix, in fact, while we move towards the holiday break, if you’re looking to catch up on the profoundly underrated films of 2022—a feature will be running in the new year—Lelio’s “The Wonder” is the perfect catch-up film. Lelio is, of course, known for “Gloria” (2013), “Disobedience” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams (2017), and “A Fantastic Woman,” which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Ryan Coogler Says The Original Script Featured A Father/Son Dynamic Post Thanos Snap
By now, you know the story of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a meditation on grief and vengeance centered on the point of view of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who eventually dons the mantle of the new Black Panther (read our review). You probably also know the story of the original ‘Wakanda Forever’ screenplay too; the one written after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and tragically, one he was never able to read before he passed. You’ve likely even heard the film was about T’Challa coming to terms with post-Thanos Snap, the Blip, being absent from Wakanda, and everyone who survived for five years.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine “Hates” Deadpool & “Wants To Punch Him” In The Face In ‘Deadpool 3’
After years and years of hoping and praying and being pestered by Ryan Reynolds, a Wolverine Vs. Deadpool movie is finally happening in “Deadpool 3,” coming in the fall of 2024 (not the official title of the film as of right now). Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both been talking about the movie a lot, the “48 Hours” bickering buddy comedy dynamics, the fact that it was Jackman who wanted to do it after Reynolds mainly had given up, and how the multiverse is going to help them not undo the canon of James Mangold’s “Logan.”
James Gray Calls Box Office-Obsessed Moviegoers Capitalist “Lemmings”: “Do You Own Stock In Comcast?”
While theaters are still recovering from the pandemic directly impacting attendance and box office outcomes, there are still really great movies struggling to find audiences outside of streaming and VOD options when they are released in theaters. Some smaller to mid-range pictures, mainly horror, have done better than expected in the shadow of the $100-200 million-dollar budgeted blockbusters that seemingly come out round-year now.
