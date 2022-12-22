ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We found all the best deals from after-Christmas sales 2022

Whether you’re grabbing some accessories for your brand-new tech, a vacuum to sweep up holiday messes or a new pair of shoes to kick off the new year, you’ll find plenty of retailers offering the best after-Christmas deals.
Hydrow’s newest rowing machine is compact, affordable and perfect for holiday gifting

There are gifts that simply sit on a shelf or a coffee table, and then there are gifts that the recipient actually uses on a regular basis to better their life. Judging by its thousands of 5-star ratings, the Hydrow Rower is one of the latter. Hydrow’s mission is simple: to deliver a dynamic workout as well as an emotional lift and increased mental clarity, all with the powerful experience of rowing — and all from the comfort of your own home.
GOBankingRates

7 Stocks That Suffered in 2022

Stocks suffered across the board in 2022. Although there were some bright patches -- such as energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum, up over 120% year over year as of early December -- the broad...
