Trump White House spokeswoman learned mid-lunch about the Capitol riot, new transcript shows
A newly released transcript of Kayleigh McEnany's interview with the January 6 committee revealed how the Trump White House press secretary learned, while eating lunch in her office, that the situation at the US Capitol had become violent.
See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
'Pretty much worthless': Trump lawyer responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals
CNN's Paula Reid sits down with one of Trump's lawyers, Timothy Parlatore, to discuss the January 6 committee's four criminal referrals for the former president.
Opinion: The January 6 report is a 'mirror test' for the American people
It would be wrong to think of the report as the closing chapter of the insurrection and its aftermath, writes Nicole Hemmer. Instead, it represents another test: for the justice system, for elected officials and for the American people.
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was
A lot of people have tried to draw lessons from the 2022 elections, which ended earlier this month. Whether it be Democrats' historically strong performance for a party in power during a midterm or the lack of Senate incumbents losing, the takes have been aplenty.
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
Congress passes first legislative response to January 6 Capitol attack
Congress has passed a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, a major moment that marks the first legislative response to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss.
