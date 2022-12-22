ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals

In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'

In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts

