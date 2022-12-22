Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
It Could Be a Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas for the Tri-States
With Christmas merely days away, the question on some people's mind is simple: will it be a White Christmas? Will see or at least have snow for the big day? For those clamoring for snow, the news is good... although it comes with a price. Multiple reports and forecasts for...
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
Light Up The Tri-States 2022: Winner & Entries
Each year as we "Light Up The Tri-States" it's fun to reflect on the true meaning of the season. It's a time to spend with family and friends. A chance to give freely of yourself and talents. And an opportunity to spend time with those that are alone or feeling lonely. Christmas is all these things and more. In fact, the lights help us remember that even when it's very dark; beautiful things can come out of that same darkness.
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes
In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle, Assaults Officers
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque, then assaulted two officers while being arrested. 21 year old Jasmine Neal of Dubuque had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on John F. Kennedy Road near the intersection of Wacker Drive. A report says that Neal was driving north on JFK when she swerved into southbound traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 33 year old Erica Berning of East Dubuque. Neal was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence in connection with the incident. She was also charged with interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. According to a report, Neal assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of her arrest.
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
Dubuque Man arrested with drugs after window tint stop
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday night after 1,270 pills, some of which were identified as fentanyl, were found in his vehicle.46 year old Eldrick Robertson was arrested at 5:30 p.m.in Peosta on two counts of controlled substance violation and one count of possession of a controlled substance. A Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson’s vehicle due to dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 then sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills was found. Police identified 780 pills in those bags as oxycodone and another 300 pills contained fentanyl.
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
