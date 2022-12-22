ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas

This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
