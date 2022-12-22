Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
Louisiana: Don’t Forget To Track Santa This Christmas With NORAD
It's no secret Santa will be coming to town soon, so be prepared to follow jolly ol' St. Nick with the NORAD Santa Tracker website. The website features a virtual tour of the North Pole and it also has games and movies your child will enjoy as well. Your family...
