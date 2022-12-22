ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did Nathaniel Hackett fail so quickly with the Broncos? A look back at a rough season

It's rare to be one-and-done as an NFL head coach. To not make it to the end of your first season? Practically unheard of. Nathaniel Hackett is just the fifth coach since the 1970 NFL merger to not make it through one season. He was fired by the Denver Broncos on Monday after a 4-11 start. The other four, according to Elias Sports Bureau (via Rich Cimini of ESPN): Lou Holtz of the New York Jets in 1976, Peter McCulley of the San Francisco 49ers in 1978, Bobby Petrino of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has a suggestion for who can solve the franchise’s quarterback woes…Chad Kelly! The former Ole Miss star, who served as a backup quarterback for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts this past season, responded to a Twitter question about who people would like to see as the Broncos quarterback: Read more... The post Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win on Sunday night over the Arizona Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC. However, an admission from Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette after the game on social media may have put a damper on what otherwise was a terrific Christmas for Tampa fans. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top sports stories of 2022: Amazon and the NFL, Djokovic and COVID, Lionel Messi and the World Cup

Sports are an escape from the real world, but they’re also a reflection of it. Throughout 2022, sports were another front in the cultural battles erupting across America and the world. Sports brought us immense joy, but sports also brought us new ways of fighting the same old battles. Here’s a look — in alphabetical order — of the sports stories that defined 2022 and shaped how we’ll view and discuss sports for years to come.
