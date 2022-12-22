It's rare to be one-and-done as an NFL head coach. To not make it to the end of your first season? Practically unheard of. Nathaniel Hackett is just the fifth coach since the 1970 NFL merger to not make it through one season. He was fired by the Denver Broncos on Monday after a 4-11 start. The other four, according to Elias Sports Bureau (via Rich Cimini of ESPN): Lou Holtz of the New York Jets in 1976, Peter McCulley of the San Francisco 49ers in 1978, Bobby Petrino of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO