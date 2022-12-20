Read full article on original website
Related
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Woman Furious After $50 Gift Card Had Only $22 Left On It Due to Unexpected 'Monthly Service Fee'
Even though gift cards are the most popular holiday present across the country, 51% of adults forget to redeem them when they should. When they do remember, some find themselves in for a nasty surprise.
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Get up to 70 percent off Fitbit, Bissell, Apple, and more while these deals last.
CNET
Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math
Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January
Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most...
People are making thousands reselling shoes from Marshalls
If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
Best deals at the Nordstrom after-Christmas sale: Save up to 85% on clearance items now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Nordstrom after-Christmas sale is going on now through January 2, with up to 60 percent off clearance items and...
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
17 Best Sheets on Amazon To Start Your Year off Well Rested
New year, new you, new bedding...that's how the saying goes right? As another circle around the sun begins, so does the talk of committing (or recommitting) to healthy habits and wellness routines. One underrated aspect of a balanced and sustainable life, that doesn’t tend to generate as much buzz as it should, is getting an appropriate amount of sleep! We know, not as sexy as a cycling class membership or as tasty as a meal delivery service. And yet, sticking to a healthy sleep schedule is easier said than done for many people!
Consumer Reports.org
How to Save Big With Digital Coupons
When it comes to ice cream I am faithfully unfaithful to any single brand, especially if the price is right. Häagen-Dazs—yes. Ben & Jerry’s—sure. Blue Bunny—bring it on. On the belief that no one should break their diet and the bank at the same time, when guilty pleasures are on special, I indulge.
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
Right Now, a $700 Vacuum That Customers Say 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is Only $140 at Amazon
The cordless vacuum is "lightweight" and "easy to use" No one really likes cleaning, but everyone likes being able to take a cordless vacuum anywhere around the house. If you've had your eye on buying a new cordless vacuum, now is the time to get one. Because right now, you can grab the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. To reap maximum savings, be sure to add the $40-off coupon on the product page. This stick vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers...
7 stellar post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals
Looking for some post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals? Look no further! Walmart is always offering amazing deals on everything from electronics to groceries, so you can always find the perfect item at the perfect price. Whether you're shopping for the latest technology, home décor items, or just general household goods, Walmart's clearance section is filled with unbeatable deals.
Money Saver: Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts
ST. LOUIS – Get ready to go to this JCPenney Online sale with deep discounts. For a limited time, save up to 80% off on clothing, shoes, home decor, and accessories. These are some of the lowest prices seen in a year. Two-piece sleep sets drop from $44 to...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
ELLE DECOR
Nordstrom Extends Half Yearly Sale With Major Up to 60% Off Discounts on Home Goods
Online shopping aficionados who didn’t find what they wanted on their holiday wish lists are in luck this week. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—which quietly kicked off on December 26, 2022—has been extended from January 2 to January 9, 2023. With deals up to 60 percent off and over 40,000 items marked down at the time of publication, shoppers can expect to find steals on a little bit of everything including an array of home finds from a host of editor-loved brands.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0