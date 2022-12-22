ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ex-Texas QB Hudson Card reportedly transferring to Purdue

Hudson Card is reportedly headed to the Big Ten. ESPN reported Monday that Card, the Texas quarterback transfer, has committed to Purdue. Card was a redshirt sophomore at Texas this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in West Lafayette. Card, a four-star recruit in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy