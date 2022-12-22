Read full article on original website
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left.
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt ...
Ex-Texas QB Hudson Card reportedly transferring to Purdue
Hudson Card is reportedly headed to the Big Ten. ESPN reported Monday that Card, the Texas quarterback transfer, has committed to Purdue. Card was a redshirt sophomore at Texas this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in West Lafayette. Card, a four-star recruit in...
