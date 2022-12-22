Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
‘One of the best’: Janet Steele receives UNK’s Distinguished Faculty Award
KEARNEY – Dedicated instructor. Amazing faculty member. First-rate teacher-scholar. Exemplary role model. These are some of the many superlatives students and colleagues use to describe Janet Steele. The University of Nebraska at Kearney biology professor was recognized Dec. 16 with the Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. Presented...
Kearney Hub
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
Kearney Hub
Kearney first graders learn railroad safety from Kearney High students
Kearney High seniors Eliana Hagemann and Ashleigh Sandstedt teach students at Glenwood Elementary about the importance of railroad safety as part of the Railroad Safety Service-Learning Project. Kearney first graders learn railroad safety from Kearney High students. SafeKids Platte Valley, Union Pacific and CHI Health Good Samaritan are teaming up...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library
COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art....
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors can eat for lunch this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Department completes license plate reader program trial
An automated license plate reader system has successfully completed a 60-day trial, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh reported to Kearney City Council Tuesday. KPD has 28 license plate readers throughout the city, said Waugh. The security cameras are leased through Flock Safety at a cost of $2,500 per year. The...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong
KEARNEY – Don’t ask Ken Tracy how many years he’s played Santa Claus. He can’t tell you. “When you do something you love, you don’t keep track,” he said. Tracy has donned the red suit for at least 25 years. He’s played Santa at home. At Hilltop Mall. Inside Santa’s cottage downtown. On stage, too. This week, he starred as Kris Kringle in Crane River Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Comments / 0