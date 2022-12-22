Read full article on original website
2022 Christmas Day Parade Filming at Disney World & Disneyland
Viewers of ABC’s ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’ commonly ask what dates it’s filmed, what watching it performed live is like, and how to get tickets to see it in person for Walt Disney World and Disneyland. If you want to view the parade filming live in Florida or California, here’s what to know. […]
How Disney World Is Getting BETTER in 2023
There are several things we’re DREADING about Disney World in 2023, like surge pricing, larger crowds, and several major ride closures. But there are also many ways in which Disney World is going to be BETTER than ever next year. New rides are going to open, some existing rides...
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
HUGE Updates from TRON, the Train, and the ‘Moana’ Attraction in Disney World
Whether you’re ready or not, it’s coming up FAST — and next year is sure to be a big one for Disney World. Between new restaurants, attractions, and more, there are a lot of ongoing projects throughout the parks and resorts. Luckily, we’re keeping track of them all — so let’s check out the latest construction updates from around Disney World!
“Good Morning America” Hosts Celebrate Christmas With Sneak Peek of TRON Lightcycle / Run At Walt Disney World
While the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade showed us a sneak peek at TRON Lightcycle/Run, as was expected, we got to see a bit more of the attraction coming soon to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on Good Morning America this Christmas morning as well. What’s Happening: Set to open next Spring at Walt Disney World, […]
What I Ate at the EPCOT Festival of Holidays 2022 Holiday Kitchens
I visited EPCOT earlier this month to enjoy the annual International Festival of Holidays, and of course you can’t visit a Disney festival without trying some of the food. The Holiday Kitchens this year featured a lot of sweet treats, but there were also quite a few savory dishes. As I tried various selections, I… Read More »What I Ate at the EPCOT Festival of Holidays 2022 Holiday Kitchens.
13 Ways to Save Money on Your 2023 Disney World Vacation
Here’s how to save money on your 2023 Walt Disney World vacation, with tips & tricks for cutting costs on hotels, dining, souvenirs, and more. With these recommendations, you can trim the fat from your budget and get the most out of your travel dollars, with our 11 best tips to do WDW less expensively. […]
Why You Should RUN to Gideon’s Bakehouse Today in Disney Springs
If you’re in Disney World today, there’s one place you need to RUSH to so you can grab some limited-time snacks!. Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs often has limited-time and seasonal snacks available, but Christmas Day is a particularly special occasion at this spot. Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO: Another Preview of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared During ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’
During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special on ABC, Disney shared a preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Trevor Jackson and Daniella Perkins of “Grown-ish” met with Imagineer Chris Beatty for a behind-the-scenes look. They visited the load area and saw Cast Members riding the coaster.
Best Disney Travel Agents
Planning for a Disney trip can be overwhelming — it’s hard to know where to start!. There are so many aspects of a Disney trip that need planning like choosing dates, buying tickets, making Park Pass Reservations, deciding which hotel to stay at, figuring out if you want to buy Genie+ — we could go on and on. So why do this all by yourself when you DON’T have to figure it out alone?
Review: Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour
It’s that time of year when the Disneyland Resort features a lively festive holiday guided tour. Join me as I take you through my experience and all the treats that come with the walking guided tour. Spoiler alert: it was worth it! Guided Walking Tours at the Disneyland Resort There are two different tours that […]
NEW Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
A new Disney Princess ear headband by Stoney Clover Lane is now available at Walt Disney World. This matches the Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane collection originally released this summer. Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband – $44.99. The ears and headband are covered in light pink fabric.
PHOTOS: View TRON Lightcycle Run Construction From the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom after four years. It closed in December 2018 for construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run — which we can now see from the train!. This billboard advertising TRON Lightcycle / Run has been in place for years. We didn’t...
New Themed ID Tag Station Added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new ID tag station has been added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Being the exit gift shop for the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the station is themed to look like luggage. The new machine is next to the fuel rod station. The ID tag...
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
Best of “Encanto” Christmas Light Show Featuring 300 Drones
If you want to see something truly amazing check out this Encanto light show which features 300 drones. What’s Happening: Tom BetGeorge (Magical Light Shows) created this absolute masterpiece, an Encanto light show which features 300 drones. He said that he created the show because his toddler is obsessed with the film. You can see this incredible […]
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
Let’s Play This or That: Magic Kingdom Park Edition
I know we are all busy getting ready for the holidays, but let’s take a break and play a little game, shall we? One of my favorite Instagram trends is the this or that graphics that users put in their stories. It’s one of those that if you are tagged, it’s your turn to post it kind of thing. Well, now I am tagging you. I want to see your answers, and of course, I’ll also share mine under the graphic.
Record High Genie+ Pricing Continues on Christmas Day in Disney World
There are many ways to add a Disney spin to your Christmas celebrations. If you’re celebrating in the parks, don’t miss the special holiday entertainment, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab for a few more days! Christmas Day can bring some substantial crowds in the parks though, so many guests may be purchasing Disney Genie+ to try and skip the lines. Let’s take a second now to look at what it costs to skip the lines in Disney World on Christmas Day!
UP-CLOSE LOOK at TRON Construction in Disney World
We’ve been waiting for the Walt Disney World Railroad to reopen since 2018 — and it’s finally happening!. The train has been out of commission while Disney works on building TRON Lightcycle Run (a new roller coaster in Tomorrowland), but that’s all changed now. We got the chance to ride the train and check out all the new details. And, we got a CLOSE-UP look at TRON from the train! Come see it with us!
