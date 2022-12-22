WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy. The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception’s packaging that claim, without scientific evidence, that pill prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb. The new labels are intended to further distinguish the emergency contraception — also known as the morning after pill — from abortion pills, which end a pregnancy after a fertilized egg has implanted in the lining of a woman’s uterus.

