Scott C.
3d ago

I pray this doesn't happen as it's tied to the ILLEGAL Omnibus BILL which is stalled by Senators challenging the justification for PORK added to the Bill ! I wouldn't be surprised if buried deep is amnesty for all immigrants currently in the US, or allowing them to apply for US citizenship. Wake up Americans as you are getting what the Blue states want - Majority ruling and removal of any opposition party! Enuff said!

Shadowfax
1d ago

This was temporary through the PANDEMIC, if you're still eligible, then you won't be removed. Many currently exceed income cap, and will be removed when the Emergency is lifted. You should receive a letter to see if you requalify, or several months to access other insurance.

Heather F.
1d ago

Good, I know people on Medicaid who haven’t had their income verified in over two years. Get them off of the Medicaid rosters.

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
The New York Times

Congress Is Considering Financial Help for Parents. Here Are Details.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) advocates extending the child tax credit at a rally in Washinfton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) None of the family policies the Biden administration has wanted — an expanded child allowance, paid family leave or subsidized child care — have come to pass. Now, with less than a month before the new Congress starts, Democrats are trying once more to push through one of them: the expanded child allowance.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
