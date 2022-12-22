ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials

There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
DALLAS, TX
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
RICHARDSON, TX
These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
DALLAS, TX
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day

It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
DALLAS, TX
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022

For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
FORT WORTH, TX
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar

A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
MANSFIELD, TX
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas

If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
FORT WORTH, TX
