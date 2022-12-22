Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
Where to drink the best eggnog in Dallas to get in the holiday spirit
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are thriving right now in North Texas, especially with the cold weather keeping people inside and able to spend some extra time with friends and family, and one great way to enjoy each other’s company is to be sipping some eggnog. Saturday, December...
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
Best of 2022: Camp Bow Wow, Not Your Mama’s Quilt Store and more business features from Plano
Camp Bow Wow was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in January. (Kaushiki Roy/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all business features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. When April Prill made the jump from corporate America to owning a...
These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable Service
Bistro 31 is what we like to call a beautiful dining decision. All the elements are at hand, a gorgeous atmosphere coupled with a seriously well executed menu and service above reproach.
Best of 2022: Hot Crab, Sueño Modern Mex-Tex and more dining features from Richardson
Hot Crab's Combo D ($26.99) includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and a half-pound of sausage. A lobster tail can be added for an extra $16.99. All combo meals are served with corn, egg and two potatoes. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining...
dallasexpress.com
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
Holiday dining guide: 20 local restaurants to visit in DFW
Baja fish tacos ($14) include beer-battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, Baja sauce, avocado, corn tortillas, white rice and black beans. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) In need of a break from cooking and hosting this holiday season? From Tex-Mex to Italian to salads to bakeries, there is something for everyone...
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
Richardson business The Bike Shop offers variety of bicycles, repairs, accessories
The Bike Shop sells hybrid bikes, trikes and more. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Having been involved in the competitive cycling business for more than 20 years, Felipe Montiel offers a unique perspective on how to best repair a bicycle. Montiel applies that knowledge to The Bike Shop, located at 1002 N....
fwtx.com
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar
A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
Best of 2022: H-E-B's arrival, new way to travel and more top news from Plano
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. As of March, construction on H-E-B’s new Plano location was still...
Fully Automated McDonald's Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A viral video on TikTok shows a fully automated McDonald's in Texas and it has left the internet divided.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0