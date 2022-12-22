ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones

Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
BOULDER, CO
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU

Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
BOULDER, CO
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal

LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes

The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
BH: Peachy keen | Talkin' ball

** Embracing the underdog role … If Ohio State is going to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semfinal game, the Buckeyes would figure to win this game from the neck up. They will need to play a smart and fundamentally sound game. And they’re also going to have to want it maybe a little bit more than the defending national champion Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
