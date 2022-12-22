Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Lots of us use password managers, but we still don’t really trust them
With most of us amassing digital accounts all the time, password managers are a useful tool to help take the hassle out of keeping track of every single login and password we have. In an exclusive survey of a thousand people, TechRadar Pro found that three-quarters of users have at...
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel’s latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted...
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
Professor Emeritus Richard Wurtman, influential figure in translational research, dies at 86 | MIT News
Richard Wurtman, the Cecil H. Green Distinguished Professor Emeritus and a member of the MIT faculty for 44 years, died on Dec. 13. He was 86. Wurtman received an MD from Harvard Medical School in 1960 and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital before joining the laboratory of Nobel laureate Julius Axelrod at the National Institutes of Health in 1962. In 1967, MIT invited him to start a neurochemistry and neuropharmacology program in the Department of Nutrition and Food Science. In the early 1980s he joined the newly formed Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. Wurtman was also deeply involved in the National Institutes of Health-established Clinical Research Center at MIT, which he also directed for 25 years.
Benefits of TikTok marketing and how to do it (tips from the experts)
What are the benefits of TikTok marketing? Let’s find out. TikTok marketing is the use of the popular TikTok app for the purpose of promoting a business, product or service. It involves the creation, editing and sharing of short videos to engage with potential customers and build awareness of your brand. When designing your TikTok marketing strategy, it’s important to consider factors such as target audience, budget, goals and creative ideas. Successful use of TikTok can help you reach a large number of people in an engaging way and may even lead to increased sales. If you’re looking for a fun new way to market your business, then TikTok is a great place to start!
This year in tech felt like a simulation • TechCrunch
I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist
North Korea’s notorious Lazarous Group, infamous for triggering cyber-attacks, has yet again come under the limelight, for striking the NFT sector with back-to-back strikes. The group of hackers have launched around 500 phishing domains using which, they are duping unsuspecting victims, who are also enthusiastic NFT buyers. The claims against the Lazarous Group have been noted in the recent report by SlowMist, a blockchain security firm. The report has highlighted that this NFT stealth campaign has been going on for months with the earliest malicious domain having been registered around May-June.
Week in review: LastPass breach disaster, online tracking via UID smuggling, ransomware in 2023
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. LastPass says attackers got users’ info and password vault data. The information couldn’t come at a worst time, as businesses are winding down their activities and employees and users are thick in the midst of last-minute preparations for end-of-year holidays.
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
Data of 400 Million Twitter users up for sale
A threat actor is claiming to have stolen data of 400 million Twitter users and is offering it for sale on the dark web. According to Israeli cyber intelligence company, Hudson Rock the database contains information such as email ids and phone number of high profile users like celebrities, politicians, companies, normal users, and a lot of OG and special usernames.
