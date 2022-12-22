Read full article on original website
This year in tech felt like a simulation • TechCrunch
I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
Sis, It’s Time To Normalize Friendship Breakups
Friendships that last are those that support your growth.
Exclusive: Lots of us use password managers, but we still don’t really trust them
With most of us amassing digital accounts all the time, password managers are a useful tool to help take the hassle out of keeping track of every single login and password we have. In an exclusive survey of a thousand people, TechRadar Pro found that three-quarters of users have at...
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
Benefits of TikTok marketing and how to do it (tips from the experts)
What are the benefits of TikTok marketing? Let’s find out. TikTok marketing is the use of the popular TikTok app for the purpose of promoting a business, product or service. It involves the creation, editing and sharing of short videos to engage with potential customers and build awareness of your brand. When designing your TikTok marketing strategy, it’s important to consider factors such as target audience, budget, goals and creative ideas. Successful use of TikTok can help you reach a large number of people in an engaging way and may even lead to increased sales. If you’re looking for a fun new way to market your business, then TikTok is a great place to start!
Data of 400 Million Twitter users up for sale
A threat actor is claiming to have stolen data of 400 million Twitter users and is offering it for sale on the dark web. According to Israeli cyber intelligence company, Hudson Rock the database contains information such as email ids and phone number of high profile users like celebrities, politicians, companies, normal users, and a lot of OG and special usernames.
